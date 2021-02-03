Doubled in 1 Day: What is Prosper (PROS)?

Prosper (PROS) price jumped after the Binance exchange’s listing announcement. PROS, which rose close to 100 percent in 24 hours, broke the record by exceeding $ 2. What are Prosper and PROS tokens?

Binance exchange announced that it will list Prosper with a statement. Pros price showed a steep rise with this news and increased 2 times in 1 day. The all-time high for PROS is positioned at $ 2.80. Prosper, which started its network life on January 15, has increased more than 700% since then.

With the momentum it caught, the market value for Prosper reached $ 11.3 million. The total volume of trading transactions for Prosper in one day exceeded $ 19.7 million.

When does Binance list in what currency?

Crypto money exchange Binance announced that it will include Prosper on its platform with its blog post. Binance users will be able to trade with PROS / ETH parity for Prosper listed under the Innovation Zone. PROS transactions start on the Binance stock exchange on February 3, 2021.

What is Prosper (PROS)?

Prosper is a cross-chain platform operating in areas such as Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain based forecasting and hedging. Prosper provides on-chain liquidity collection service. Prosper offers its users the dual liquidity model. Prosper allows traders to maximize their profits in one, four and twenty-four hour pools.

The platform’s own crypto currency is PROS. For PROS tokens with a maximum supply of 100 million, as of February 3, 2021, the circulating supply is 4.4 million. The PROS token is listed on Uniswap and 1inch Exchange platforms, except for Binance.