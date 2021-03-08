Double Valued in One Month: What is Decentraland?

Decentraland (MANA), which gained 91 percent in a week, increased to $ 0.47 on March 8 and made ATH. So what are Decentraland and MANA tokens?

Decentraland (MANA) saw an increase of 108 percent on a monthly basis and 43 percent on a two-week basis. Increasing by 19 percent on the daily chart, MANA saw an all-time high.

Reaching a market value of $ 596 million, MANA saw a trading volume of $ 516 million in a 24-hour period.

What are Decentraland and MANA tokens?

Decentraland is an Ethereum network powered virtual reality platform. Network participants can practice or create content on the platform. Users can earn income from every product or application they create. The platform has a virtual land that belongs entirely to the community. The land is provided with a MANA token.

Platform operating as a decentralized organization; It offers some products and services such as smart contracts, marketplace, content servers. Thanks to DAO, users themselves determine how virtual reality will work and how it will be controlled. Various options such as auctions, content inspection, control of wearables are left to the preference of network participants.

There is an NFT called LAND that is available to platform developers and defines the lands on the platform. Developers can use LAND to reach audiences.

The local token of the platform is MANA. MANA tokens are used for land purchases, digital products and service purchases, and shopping transactions in the virtual world. The total supply of the token is 2.1 billion.

Among the exchanges listing MANA; Bitexen, Upbit, Coinbase, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, MXC, CoinTiger, Crypto.com, HitBTC, Digifinex, Gemini, Kraken, BiKi, Uniswap, Hotbit.