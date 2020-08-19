Double noise canceling: Huawei FreeLace Pro introduced!

Huawei introduced the Eyewear II and its new laptops as well as the FreeLace Pro wireless headset at the event held today. Let’s take a closer look at the company’s best hanging headset: Huawei FreeLace Pro features and price.

Huawei FreeLace Pro features and price

The headset, which aims to make calls in the most clear way with its 3 microphones, comes with active noise cancellation. Moreover, it is the first headset in China to receive the A-level certification in this regard.

The maximum noise canceling depth of FreeLace Pro is at the level of 40 dB, and the average depth is 25 dB. Not limited to this, the headphone has an ambient sound transmission mode that allows listening to ambient sound.

The headset can be used for 24 hours with a full charge and offers up to 5 hours of music listening with a 5-minute charge. The headset, which is charged through the USB-C port, is available in three color options: obsidian black, spruce green and morning white.

The price of Huawei FreeLace Pro was determined as 599 Yuan, or $ 86. Pre-orders have begun for the headset, which will be available on September 4, 2020.



