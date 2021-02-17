DOTA: Dragon’s Blood – announces game-based anime

Through an official teaser released on Tuesday night (16), Netflix announced the premiere of the anime DOTA: Dragon’s Blood for March 25. The production is based directly on DOTA 2, which is part of the famous video game franchise developed by Valve Corporation.

The anime series will have eight episodes in total, narrating the adventures of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight dedicated to exterminating a good part of the world’s problems. Conflicts arise when he must face enemies far greater than he had previously encountered.

Check out the teaser announcing the anime’s debut:

Anime DOTA: Dragon’s Blood coming soon to Netflix

Other important characters in the franchise, such as Eldwurm and Princess Mirana, will also be developed throughout the first season. Who is in charge of the narrative is the screenwriter Ashely Edward Miller, also responsible for the Black Sails series. He also serves as a showrunner and executive producer.

“Fans will love how we imagine the DOTA universe,” said Miller in an official press release.

“We conducted an epic and exciting story together, made for adults, with some of their favorite characters”, he added, highlighting the technical qualities of the project. “I am grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions,” he concluded.

The design of the series was developed by Studio MIR, with executive co-production by Ryu Ki Hyun. It is worth mentioning that DOTA 2 was launched in 2013, continuing the plot of Defense of the Ancients (DOTA).

The franchise became very popular with those interested in video games and became one of the main references when it comes to the subject. Thus, we can only wait for the debut.

Don’t miss out! DOTA: Dragon’s Blood will be available on March 25 on Netflix.