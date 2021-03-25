DOTA 2 anime: how many chapters are they

The platform is once again betting on series based on video games and brings the world of Valve’s game to the small screen.

Netflix’s new animated series based on DOTA 2 is now available on the platform, as planned. It is about DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, a fiction that opts for the anime style, like other products such as Castlevania or Dragon’s Dogma. The series has been developed in collaboration with Valve, the company responsible for the video game, with the Korean Studio MIT as authors of the animation. They are responsible for productions such as The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary or Mortal Kombat Legends: Revenge of the Scorpion.

A first season has been commissioned with a total of 8 episodes of just over half an hour long, and which are now available on Netflix. The official synopsis reads as follows: “A brave Dragon Knight must use the power of the beast within him to stop a deadly demon in this epic fantasy based online game.”

All episodes and how long they last

The Words of Thunder (27 minutes)

Princess of Nothing (26 minutes)

Strange Land (26 minutes)

The monster at the end of this book (26 minutes)

The Fire Sermon (25 minutes)

The Knight, Death, and the Devil (25 minutes)

Say the words (25 minutes)

A game of chess (25 minutes)

This fantasy story tells the experiences of Davion, a Dragon Knight who aims to defeat all the evil monsters that wreak havoc on his world. After encountering a powerful Eldwurn and Princess Mirana, Davion must face his greatest challenge to date.

Netflix is ​​working on numerous video game adaptations for its platform. This is the case of productions such as Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell or Resident Evil. In the case of Capcom’s survival horror, there will not only be a 3D anime series, but also a live action series.