Dortmund wins top game against Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund won the top game of the 14th matchday in the Bundesliga and scored important points in the fight for the Champions League qualification.

The team of coach Edin Terzic defeated VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 (0-0) in their own stadium on Sunday.

The goals for BVB were scored by Manuel Akanji in the 66th minute with a header and Jadon Sancho (90th + 1) after a counterattack.

As a result of the success, Dortmund improved to fourth place, three points behind third Bayer Leverkusen. Wolfsburg fell back to sixth place behind the tied 1. FC Union Berlin.



