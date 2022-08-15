Dorit Kemsley Responds after RHOBH graduate Dana Wilkie shared the theory of Mauricio Umanski’s novel

It’s been years since Dana Wilkie—and her infamous $25,000 sunglasses—were featured in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but a former “girlfriend” is stepping into the mix, sharing a fan theory that Dorit Kemsley is having an affair with Kyle Richards. Husband, Mauricio Umanski.

“The fans can’t stop talking about it! Thoughts?” Wilkie posted on Instagram over the weekend along with a poster of the movie “An Unforgettable Case,” photoshopped to show the faces of Kemsley and Umansky.

The Beverly Beach designer, who is married to P. K. Kemsley, was not shy in her words, applauding in response.

“Is there something wrong with you, woman? Or are you so unhappy in your life that you have nothing else to do? You’re definitely one of the most thirsty people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s that simple? 🤷🏼♀️,” Dorit wrote in the comments section. “Kyle and Mau are our friends, and my kids call them Uncle and aunt. Do you think it’s okay for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie? If this is the only way to make money, then so be it, but at least show decency and stop trying to trade false stories, especially when you know that there is NO truth behind it, and your whole motive is just to hurt people for no reason.”.

She concluded: “It’s sad, pathetic and will inevitably bite you in the ass.”

Wilkie subsequently repeated that the speculation came from fans, sharing her own post and circling the caption on Instagram Stories, adding: “People obviously don’t read the posts… however, it clearly hurt.”

However, many viewers criticized Wilkie for being “disrespectful” in the post.

“Nothing that comes out of your mouth is trustworthy, Dana Pam! 😂,” wrote one of the fans.

Another person commented: “It seems that such a false post causes pain to many children. It’s not funny.”

Richards, 53, and Umansky, 52, have been married since 1996. The couple has not yet commented on Wilkie’s post. In addition to Richards’ 33-year-old daughter Farrah from a previous marriage, the couple has 26-year-old Alexia, 22-year-old Sofia and 14-year-old Portia. was unfaithful.

The Halloween actress is the last OG on RHOBH, having previously shared the screen with Wilkie in season 2. Wilkie returned as a guest in season 3 in 2013. Dorit, for her part, joined in season 7. She and PC, who married in 2015, share children Jagger, 8, and Phoenix, 6.