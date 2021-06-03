Doria Promises To Vaccinate All SP Adults By October

Vaccinate: The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, said on Wednesday (22) that the entire adult population of the state should be vaccinated against covid-19 by October 2021. The promise was made in an official Twitter post by the chief executive state.

This was a new forecast by Doria, since last Monday (31) he had said that the population of São Paulo would be fully vaccinated by December this year. At the time, the politician was contradicted by Dimas Covas, director of the Butantan Institute. “It’s very optimistic to get vaccinations for the entire adult population by the end of this year,” he said on the day.

At the press conference on vaccination, Doria released a vaccination calendar that for the first time puts dates for people without comorbidities. Check out the schedule below.

07/01 to 07/20: people from 55 to 59 years old

21/07 to 31/07: education professionals from 18 to 44 years old

02/08 to 16/08: people from 50 to 54 years old

8/17 to 8/31: people from 45 to 49 years old

09/01 to 09/10: people from 40 to 44 years old

09/11 to 09/20: people from 35 to 39 years old

09/21 to 09/30: people from 30 to 34 years old

October 1st to 10th: 25 to 29 year olds

October 11th to 31st: 18 to 24 year olds

other promises

The governor himself had already said, also in September 2020, that the population of São Paulo would be immunized “over the first 2 months of 2021”.

Doria’s new speech is also different from the explanation given by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. The head of the ministry said that all Brazilians will only be immunized “by the end of the year”.