Doraemon: Story of Seasons, PS4 Review.

We review the new version of the agrarian life simulator, which comes with some new features to PlayStation 4 and maintaining all its freshness.

To speak of Doraemon is to make it of a cultural phenomenon not only in Japan but throughout the world. It is their icon, an emblem used in a thousand ways in commercial products that go beyond comics and anime. Fujiko Fujio’s work has been broadcast for decades, also in Spain, and when we learned that a license like Story of Seasons (what we used to know as Harvest Moon) was going to embrace this name with all its characters, we fans received it with the open arms. After its passage through PC and Nintendo Switch, it is time to check how is the PlayStation 4 version of Doraemon: Story of Seasons.

During these last weeks we have dedicated several dozen hours to return to Natura, the territory where this particular adventure takes us. On paper, what could go wrong? If you like titles like Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing or those already mentioned and, to make matters worse, you sympathize with Doraemon even minimally, this formula works. And so it is, it works. Because everything feels familiar, and at the end of the day, you realize that this precious art style would work perfectly even without these characters. That says well about the game, that despite having many limitations with respect to the mother saga and lack of daring, it presents enough incentives and additions to lend itself to being visited every day at least for a short period of time. It is always waiting for you, it does not overwhelm you, it rewards you and it has magic.

Natura always awaits our arrival

To give us a quick idea, we will put ourselves in Nobita’s shoes, that one day the farm will be found in ruins. Faced with this heartbreaking scenario, we will have to recover the life that characterized this place together with Doraemon, Shizuka, Gigante and Suneo while we live adventures and get used to a life based on agriculture and livestock, in which nature always has something to give you with the only condition that you offer them care.

For us the experience has been different this time than when we played on Nintendo Switch because, unlike a year ago, this time we have had no choice but to play on television. And we do not say it as something necessarily bad, far from it, but we must bear in mind that that versatility is lost in a video game that lends itself to short games. For the rest, the images speak for themselves: it looks spectacular. The qualifiers are over to define such an expressive and striking title in almost every corner, with visual nuances that seem to be drawn in watercolor and that react to any impact of light. That contemplative power of Doraemon: Story of Seasons also serves to camouflage the shortcomings of the title, which tends them, since we insist it is not as complete – nor does it pretend – as other installments of the series, especially those from years ago that so well has learned the independent scene.



