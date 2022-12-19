Doom Veteran John Carmack Leaves Meta With a Fiery Exit Letter: “I don’t Care”

One of the creators of Doom and Quake, John Carmack, left his post at Meta, telling the company: “I don’t care.”

Carmack, who served as chief technology consultant, shared an angry note with his employers before resigning.

The note that Business Insider saw read: “This is the end of my decade in virtual reality. I have mixed feelings.

“Quest 2 is almost what I wanted to see from the very beginning — mobile hardware, inside—out tracking, optional PC streaming, 4k screen (approximately), cost-effectiveness. Despite all my complaints about our software, millions of people still benefit from it.

“We have a good product. She is successful, and successful products make the world a better place. Everything could have happened a little faster and would have gone better if other decisions had been made, but we created something very close to The Right Thing,” added Carmack.

Continuing to criticize the “efficiency” of the company, Carmack said: “We have a ridiculous amount of people and resources, but we constantly harm ourselves and waste efforts. There is no way to embellish this; I think our organization is working with half the efficiency that would make me happy. Some may scoff and claim that everything is fine with us, but others will laugh and say, “Half? Ha! I’m a quarter efficient!

“Stop complaining. I’m tired of fighting, and I have my own startup, but the battle can still be won! VR can benefit most people in the world, and no company can do it better than Meta. It may actually be possible to achieve this by simply moving forward with existing practices, but there is a lot of room for improvement.

The message ended with the words: “Make more informed decisions and fill your products with the phrase “Don’t care!””.

Elsewhere on Meta, the company recently announced the purchase of three game development studios, including the Iron Man VR and Resident Evil 4 VR development teams.