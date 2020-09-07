Doom Now Runs Pregnancy Test

Doom fans endless efforts to run and play the game on unexpected devices. Now another developer has managed to get the original Doom up and running in a pregnancy test.

One of the most memorable and iconic game series in the first-person shooter genre, Doom’s original game, released in 1993, has been run on many different devices, from toasters to calculators. But a new video shared by a Twitter user shows that the Doom craze has no limit.

A Twitter user named Foone, who describes himself as a hardware / software magician, announced that he managed to play Doom on a digital pregnancy test. Stating that he had published a similar video before, but that he played only one video in the pregnancy test and did not play an interactive game, Foone stated that this time he really managed to play Doom in the pregnancy test.

Video of Doom running on pregnancy test

First of all, you need to remember that the pregnancy test has a monochrome (black and white) screen with a resolution of 128×32 pixels. Therefore, you should not forget that the graphics quality that Doom will offer in a pregnancy test is at the minimum level. Still, the videos you have watched above and below reveal the point where Doom passion can reach.

In the videos in question, it is seen that Foone gets support from a mini keyboard to control Doom. As you can imagine, there is no mouse you can use for orientation, you probably wouldn’t want to play Doom on a pregnancy test screen for a ‘good’ gaming experience.

Other video of Doom running the pregnancy test



