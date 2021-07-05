Doom Eternal Will Receive New Horde Mode in Free Update

Doom Eternal: Bethesda and id Software have announced a change in plans for future updates to Doom Eternal that will bring a new free game mode to single player: horde mode.

The novelty is actually a change of plans. In a message to the public signed by Marty Stratton, executive producer of the game, it is explained that the horde mode is being developed in place of the previously announced invasion mode.

“As many are aware, we intended to release Invasion Mode as a free update to the game. However, the unintended consequences of the pandemic and remote work impacted the development of this addition. variety of gameplay and combat available in expansions and master levels. With that in mind, we’ve decided to redirect our focus from Invasion Mode to creating an entirely new single player Horde Mode.” – Stratton’s statement in id Software’s official Twitter post.

We still don’t have many details on how the new horde mode will actually work when it gets to Doom Eternal. Still in the text revealing the novelty, Bethesda promises to offer more details about the novelty in August, during QuakeCon.

Meanwhile, the developer says it will continue to work on Battlemode to improve balance and create a more competitive structure based on ranks. A new map for this game mode has also been announced.