Doom Eternal will get update with Ray Tracing and DLSS

Doom Eternal: For fans of Doom Eternal, here is good news: Nvidia revealed during Computex 2021 this Tuesday (01) that the game will get an update with ray tracing and DLSS, with reflections and light reflected in various effects accelerated by ray tracing and image reconstruction with artificial intelligence for performance improvement.

In the presentation, we saw the newly announced RTX 3080 Ti running the game in 4K, Ultra, with ray tracing and DLSS at the rate of 90 fps. Check out:

DOOM Eternal is getting RTX and DLSS support Rainbow Six Siege and Red Dead Redemption 2 as well pic.twitter.com/6YmyLoIAk1 — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 1, 2021

Unfortunately, the update that will bring ray tracing and DLSS to Doom Eternal has no release date yet.