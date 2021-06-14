Doom Eternal Will Gain Ray Tracing, 4K and 60fps on June 29

Doom Eternal: Microsoft and Bethesda released, this Sunday (13), during E3 2021, news about Doom Eternal. The game will get an update on June 29 with improved visuals in ray tracing, 4K and 60fps for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The updated version will also arrive for PC with performances that will vary according to the capacity of each machine. Check out the brief teaser with the improved gameplay of the Bethesda title below.

New Games Game Pass

In addition to the news about Doom Eternal, the companies have announced 10 new games that will be coming to the Game Pass starting today. Check out what the games are:

Arx Fatalis

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

doom

The Evil Within 2

rage

Wolfenstein II

fallout

Fallout 2

Fallout Tactics

Fallout 3

So, what did you think of the news about Doom Eternal and the new titles coming to the Game Pass? Leave your opinion in the comments section!