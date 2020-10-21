DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods receives launch trailer

Bethesda has released a new trailer for DOM The Eternal DLC The Ancient Gods – Part One, proving that the title can go far beyond what is proposed. With a new plot, environments inspired by cosmic horror, new and immense creatures and bosses much more threatening, the expansion promises to bring much more content to players and give more reasons to revisit the game. Check it out below:

Apparently, The Ancient Gods DLC will be released in parts, each taking Doomslayer to meet one of the kingdoms of the ancient gods. In the first part of the expansion, the gladiator will pay a visit to the Kingdom of Maykr, where he will face dangers never before presented in the history of the franchise, including huge underwater creatures. Check out the trailer below.

The Ancient Gods – Part One DLC is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can redeem it for free through the service catalog.



