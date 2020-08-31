Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods is a standalone expansion

The first part, whose first trailer was shown recently, will go on sale in October for consoles, PC and Google Stadia.

If you want to play the DOOM Eternal expansion, you won’t need the base game. This has been confirmed by Id Software in an interview given by Hugo Martin, director of the video game, to PCGamesN. The intention of the study is to reach as many players as possible, which is why they have conceived The Ancient Gods as a completely independent expansion. It is a maneuver similar to that performed by Arkane and Naughy Dog with their respective Dishonored 2 and Uncharted 4 expansions, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

As in the case of the title developed by the studio responsible for The Last of Us Part 2, the content was gaining importance until it reached larger dimensions than expected. Martin claims to be “very proud” of the level the project has reached, which can be directly compared to the size of DOOM Eternal itself. “Most people associate DLC as minor content, it’s like what happens with a television adaptation of a movie”, since in those cases the film is seen as a larger project. “For us, this is like a two-part movie, it’s as big as the main title.”

An important content

According to the developer, when analyzing the figures they have realized that the percentage of players who have completed the game is higher than that of the 2016 installment. This content, says Martin, is crucial because they want to reach “the greatest number of people possible ”with this DLC. For that reason, they have decided that it is not necessary to “own DOOM Eternal to buy the content or play it.”

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One is scheduled for October 20 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The game will also be coming out on Nintendo Switch in the near future, as well as on next-gen consoles.



