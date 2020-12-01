Doom Eternal on Nintendo Switch: health status

We spoke to Panic Button about adapting the landmark shooter to the hybrid console. Doom Eternal is one of the Game of the Year candidates and it’s no wonder.

It takes one of the most revolutionary sagas in the shooter genre to a new level and, like its 2016 predecessor, it has adapted to current technology without giving up what it has made famous: blood, demons, violence and rhythm. hectic. Likewise, its release came at a time as peculiar as it was optimal: it came out at the same time as Animal Crossing, whose concept is the antithesis of glorified violence; and in the middle of a confinement in which the public wanted more than ever an oasis of escape.

As with Doom 2016, Panic Button is moving Doom Eternal to Nintendo Switch, whose launch is confirmed for December 8, although we will only enjoy its digital version. At MeriStation we have had the opportunity to talk with the studio about a project that has proposed a great challenge to them: transferring this great work of Bethesda to the Nintendo hybrid console. Far has been the exclusively familiar Nintendo, to open to titles of various themes that we can take from home to bag.

A dream and a challenge

“Doom is a dream come true,” says Cody Nicewarner, the studio’s senior producer. “It is part of the history of video games and Bethesda, which has brought this milestone back.” For this mission, id Software and Bethesda have provided all the necessary material, and from the same study they highlight and appreciate the support received to make a worthy adaptation. In addition, development has had to overcome the stumbling block of the coronavirus, although in the study they claim to have adapted effectively to teleworking. Communication between studios, he says, has always been transparent and fluid.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest challenge has been adapting the graphics and sound. It is inevitable to make some sacrifices, but Travis Archer, Panic Button’s chief engineer, says they have maintained the quality as much as possible. “The sound has also been a challenge,” he says. “But we have been able to take full advantage of Nintendo hardware. Doom Eternal will now be ideal to take with us on the bus and then play it on the couch, and playing in both modes will be a joy. I’m very proud of this port, because Doom Eternal is a crazy, frenzied and insurmountable experience that we have preserved on Nintendo Switch ”.



