Doom Eternal Does Not Allow You To Import Your Save From PS4 to PS5

Doom Eternal was an amazing game in its original version and it got even better with the arrival of editions for the new generation of consoles, now available for download on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S! However, those who play on Sony’s console will face a major inconvenience, since it’s not possible to import their progress.

In other words, if you started playing on PS4 and intended to bring your save to PS5, be it the complete campaign or even a few levels, know that you will need to start all your progress from scratch in the new generation, including what it says respect to trophies.

As if that wasn’t enough, some gamers are also complaining about PlayStation Store issues and not being able to link to the new download version, including Kotaku journalists. At least Bethesda itself has already reported being aware of the problem and working on a solution, and the issue seems to focus more on European stores:

The catch is that, even after the PS Store downloads solution, there are no plans to allow your save to be imported between different generations of PlayStation consoles. Meanwhile, Xbox gamers can easily pick up where they left off in any generation!

Seeing the glass half full, both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 can run the new version of Doom Eternal in 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, including different modes: you can enjoy the adventure with activated ray tracing or at 120 frames per second!

Are you planning to revisit this acclaimed FPS on the next generation of consoles? Did you also suffer from these inconveniences that we mentioned? Comment below!