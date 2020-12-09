DOOM Eternal comparison on Nintendo Switch vs PS4 Pro

The successful title of id Software and Bethesda lands on the hybrid console after passing through other platforms. The port of Panic Button, under analysis.

DOOM Eternal is already a reality on Nintendo Switch. The id Software title, published at the beginning of the year on PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC, lands on the hybrid platform after several delays to make this adaptation possible, the only alternative to experience the famous work of Bethesda on a portable platform . Channels like GameXplain or The Bit Analyst have put the Switch version face to face with the original PS4 Pro.

This version developed by the Panic Button studio (which already took over DOOM or Wolfenstein II for Nintendo Switch at the time) has a dynamic resolution that oscillates between a maximum of 720p and a minimum of 576p, always at 30 frames per second.

The main sacrifices accused come from the hand of the textures and the polygonal load in them. According to El Analista de Bits, after having subjected the edition of the hybrid console to a test time, both the “anisotropic filtering, drawing distance, ambient occlusion and other post-processing effects” have been reduced to achieve this. port. The assessment, in any case, is positive.

DOOM Eternal, nominated for Game of the Year 2020 at The Game Awards 2020

Panic Button, in a recent meeting with Nintendo Everything, has described this work as his most challenging development so far: “When we took on the project we knew that DOOM Eternal was going to be a great challenge that would require every ounce of experience learned. We already had experience working with the idTech engine on games like DOOM, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood on Nintendo Switch; but DOOM Eternal is on another level ”.

DOOM Eternal, now available on Xbox Game Pass, is one of the six video games nominated for Best Game of the Year (GOTY) at The Game Awards 2020. You can check the nominees here; The winner will be known at dawn from Thursday to Friday, specifically from 01:00 AM on December 11 (peninsular time in Spain).



