Doom Eternal: check out the comparison between PS4 Pro

Doom Eternal is finally available for Switch and the GameXplain team was impressed with Panic Button’s efforts to adapt the port. The channel made a comparison of the Betehesda game running on the Big N console and on the PS4 Pro.

Considering that the Nintendo console lacks the power of the PS4 Pro, the new Doom runs very well, with a satisfactory frame rate and well-rendered animations in the cutscenes.

André Segers, from GameXplain, expressed his surprise at how well the port works on the Big N console and said that “it is remarkable that the game runs on the Switch and looks so good”. Check out the video:

Obviously, taking into account the firepower of the Nintendo console, it is impossible not to mention that Doom Eternal has a much lower quality compared to the PS4 Pro.

However, it is impressive that the game is running so well, not to mention the fact that you basically have a title of this caliber on a laptop, a benefit that certainly has to be taken into account.



