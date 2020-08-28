DOOM Eternal: Ancient Gods to Release in October

The new content will be available for purchase through digital stores and will continue the story of the original game.

More action and more shots. That’s what DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One proposes, a new expansion that will continue to expand the gaming experience with new content and lots of hectic fun. As promised by Id Software and Bethesda Softworks, the game has been seen during the opening gala of Gamescom, which has taken place in digital format due to the current circumstances (the coronavirus epidemic). In addition to a new trailer, the studio has confirmed the release date, set for October 20.

The story takes place after the events narrated in DOOM Eternal, just when a new imbalance of powers threatens to turn the world upside down. In this context, the protagonist will travel to Urdak and will again draw his weapons to face all the demons that cross his path. The formula is the same, a shooting dance to the sound of the most powerful music, while the character dodges the enemy’s attacks.

Vuestra guerra no ha terminado… La primera expansión de la campaña de #DOOM Eternal, The Ancient Gods, primera parte, estará disponible el 20 de octubre de 2020. pic.twitter.com/Gsjx8V8tco — Bethesda Español (@bethesda_ESP) August 27, 2020

Version for PS5 and Xbox Series X with improvements

With the new generation in the making, the North American company has reported that it is preparing an update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The good news is that players who have the version of the current generation consoles will have the opportunity to update the product of completely free of charge, something that has not happened with all video games. Tell Control or Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

DOOM Eternal went on sale last March for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The Nintendo Switch version was scheduled for that same launch window, but Panic Button, those responsible for the port, needed more time to accommodate the gaming experience to the hybrid and those of Kyoto. It still has no date on that platform, although Bethesda has not wasted time and has also marketed it on Google Stadia.



