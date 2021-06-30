Doom Eternal: 4K, 120 Fps Ray Tracing Version Hits Consoles and PC

The Doom Eternal update with Ray Tracing, 4K, 60 or 120 fps arrived for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC this Tuesday (29). Players with the Microsoft platform will be able to redeem the title via Smart Delivery, while Sony’s next-gen console owners can upgrade for free.

According to Bethesda, the title will run with new game modes that will prioritize some specific technical issue. Ray Tracing Mode, for example, will have better lighting and reflections in a game running at 60 frames per second. Balanced Mode will have a 4K quality look and 60 FPS, while Performance Mode will run smooth at 120 frames per second.

On PC, the update features Ray Tracing and DLSS, announced during the Nvidia event. Check, below, the complete table with the specifications of how the Doom Eternal graphics will be in each device.

In addition to the graphics, players will have new experiences with DualSense. The controller will vibrate when charging in Ballista Destroyer Blade mode, will recoil when firing the Combat Shotgun, and it will be harder to get the trigger pulled in Chaingun’s Energy Shield mode and more.

The update will also give all players a new skin, it will have a new game mode called “Corrosion”, plus.

