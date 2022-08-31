Don’t worry, dear: how the olivia wilde movie became controversial

The upcoming movie “Don’t Worry, Darling” has a fascinating premise that thriller fans were interested in as soon as they heard what the movie was about. Jack (Harry Styles) and Alice (Florence Hugh) Chambers live in Victoria, California, in the 1950s. There is something strange about Jack’s work at the Victory Company, and Alice begins to figure it out.

Lately, “Don’t worry, darling” has been in the news quite a lot, as there was a lot going on behind the scenes. There is a lot of information about Shia Labeouf leaving the movie directed by Olivia Wilde, as well as what Wilde and Pugh said about the film.

The acting of Harry Styles

In 2020, it was announced that Olivia Wilde would direct the MCU movie. The upcoming movie “Don’t Worry, Darling” attracted a lot of attention when it was announced, and when the trailer for “Don’t Worry, Darling” was released, thanks to the applied star power and the premise of the thriller. There was a lot of news about Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Shia LaBeouf and Florence Pugh.

Harry Styles has starred in several films, from the role of Eros in The Eternals to the lead role in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 film Dunkirk. The fact that Stiles will play Jack in “Don’t Worry, Darling” was big news, but after fans got the opportunity to see several excerpts from the film, it became a separate discussion.

According to Buzzfeed News, fans were able to see an 18-second clip in which Jack and Alice are fighting. People were confused because they couldn’t make out Stiles’ accent and whether Jack should be British or American, and people took to Twitter to talk about it.

Departure of Shia Labeouf

Recently, Olivia Wilde announced that she fired Shia LaBeouf from the film. In an interview with Variety, Wilde said she needed to “protect” the energy on set and that she couldn’t work with him.

According to Variety, LaBeouf then said that this was not the case, and forwarded to the publication several e-mail correspondence between him and Wilde. LaBeouf said that he “left the film due to lack of time for rehearsals” on August 17, 2020. LaBeouf also shared screenshots of text messages in which they saw each other in person on August 16, 2020, and spoke about his departure. Wilde said, “Thank you for letting me participate in your thought process. I know it’s not fun. It’s not good to refuse someone, and I respect your honesty.”

LaBeouf also emailed Wilde and asked her to let people know that he had left the film and had not been fired. He talked about his wife Mia Goth, who played the main role in the upcoming prequel film “Pearl”, and their child, and also shared that he had 627 days of sobriety. He ended the email by saying, “I’ve never been fired, Olivia. And while I fully understand the appeal of promoting this story because of the current social landscape, the social currency it brings. That’s not true. Therefore, I humbly ask, as a person seeking to fix everything, to correct the narrative as much as possible. I hope none of this will affect you negatively and that your film will be successful in all the ways you want.”

Friction between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde cried watching Harry Styles in “Don’t Worry, Honey,” but there was also talk that Wilde and Florence Pugh didn’t get along. Judging by the reports published in Variety, it seems that Wilde wanted LaBeouf to remain in the project in the role of Jack. Wilde wrote to the actor and mentioned Pugh, and people took notice because she called the actress “Miss Flo.” The director wrote: “You know, I think this could be a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re willing to try it with me, with us. If she really does it, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this moment, and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect her — but if you guys can do it, what do you think? ? Is there any hope? Will you let me know?

There were several news stories about “Don’t worry, dear”, which, according to Wilde, are not true. Variety reported that Showbiz Galore reported that Styles was paid $2.5 million for the film, while Pugh was paid only $700,000. Wilde said in her interview that this is not the case at all.

Page Six reported that fans are confused by the fact that Pugh is not talking about the film on his social networks, but is focusing on conversations about Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer.

Wilde also recently talked about wanting to include sex scenes in the film that would show female pleasure, but in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Pugh said she wants people to focus on other parts of the film, not just these intimate moments.