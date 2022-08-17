Don’t Worry, darling: Florence Pugh responds to People Obsessed with her sex scenes with Harry Styles

Actress Florence Pugh has gained fame in the film industry over the past few years thanks to her famous roles in such projects as “Black Widow”, “Midsummer Day” and “Little Women” (the last of which earned her an Oscar nomination). Her next long—awaited release is Olivia Wilde’s film “Don’t Worry, Darling”, which involves an amazing cast. And Pugh recently responded to people who were obsessed with her sex scenes with Harry Styles in the movie.

In “Don’t Worry, Darling,” Florence Pugh and Harry Styles play a couple from the 1950s who have a seemingly idyllic life before things start to get creepy. From the very beginning of production, there have been many reports about how hot the two actors will be in the upcoming thriller, with the first trailer revealing some of these shots. But Pugh recently spoke to Harpers Bazaar about the public’s obsession with the film’s sex scenes, saying:

When it comes down to your sex scenes or watching the most famous man in the world get down on someone, that’s not why we do it. That’s not why I’m in this industry. Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you will have such conversations. It’s just not something I’m going to discuss because [this movie] is bigger and better than that. And the people who did it are bigger and better than that.

Here it is. Although there will indeed be a few sex scenes in “Don’t Worry, Darling,” Florence Pugh wants everyone to know that the upcoming film is much more. Indeed, the trailer for Olivia Wilde’s next directorial work is very intriguing and creepy, especially for those who have seen it on the big screen. Plus there are performances by such talents as Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and Wilde herself. And although she and Harry Styles may have sex scenes, the famous pop star has become an independent actor.

However, Florence Pugh admits that casting Harry Styles in “Don’t Worry, Darling” was always going to make headlines. In addition to the rapidly developing career of a pop star, he has also made countless headlines recently thanks to his relationship with the film’s director Olivia Wilde. We remind you that you can watch the trailer of the movie below,

Florence Pugh’s comments about the emphasis on her “Don’t Worry, Darling” sex scenes came shortly after she came out because she was wearing a pink transparent dress that exposed her breasts. Her outfit blew up the internet as countless people weighed in and sexualized the actress. She eventually turned to social media for an answer, helping to make the hashtag #FreeTheNipple viral.

Indeed, Florence Pugh is an actress who has so far had to appeal to public opinion several times throughout her career. This includes her relationship with Zach Braff, which has been criticized due to the age difference of the actors. Despite all this, Pugh definitely has a great sense of self-worth, and her star power should only grow.

“Don’t Worry, Darling” is released in theaters on September 23. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.