Don’t Look Up: Movie Teaser With Leonardo DiCaprio Leaks Online

Don’t Look Up, a Netflix film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, had a piece of its trailer leaked to Twitter. Despite being short, the video highlights the cast and shows a little about the tone of the feature.

Check it out below:

Don’t Look Up’s plot follows Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), two astronomers who discover that a huge meteor is heading toward Earth, which could spell the end of humanity. The video shows DiCaprio trying to control anxiety in a bathroom before meeting the President of the United States (Meryl Streep) and her son and chief of staff (Jonah Hill).

Scripted, directed and produced by Adam McKay (Vice), the film will deal with politicians who refuse to listen to science in times of crisis. The initial proposal was that the film was an allegory to climate change. The situation changed with the pandemic, which disrupted the production of the film, and McKay adapted the film to also discuss how we communicate in modern times.

“We can’t even talk to each other anymore,” explained the filmmaker. “We can’t even agree. So it’s about climate change, but at its core [this film] is about what the internet has, what cellphones have, what the modern world has done to the way we communicate.”

Don’t Look Up’s cast completes Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis and Ron Perlman.

The film is still unpredicted for release so far, but Netflix has confirmed that the film will reach its catalog in 2021, with limited viewing in some movie theaters just before it can compete for the Oscar ceremony in 2022.