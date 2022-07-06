“Don’t hug me, I’m afraid” updates: Is the TV show still on?

When will the planned TV show “Don’t Hug me, I’m scared” be released on the screen? For many, children’s series such as Sesame Street are among the first series they watch. In addition to funny characters and colorful dolls, partly created by the legendary Jim Henson, they gave young children valuable lessons in spelling, mathematics and morality. In terms of horror, the Count von Graf doll—a subtle parody of Bela Lugosi’s Dracula iteration—is about as creepy as it is in the series.

A completely different kind of puppet series debuted online in 2011 under the title “Don’t Hug Me, I’m Afraid”, aka DHMIS. Created by Becky Sloane and Joseph Pelling, it has all the attributes of a fun children’s educational show with typical episodes devoted to topics such as creativity. The series revolves around a Red Guy, a Duck Guy, and a Yellow Guy who are taught lessons by various talking subjects, such as a talking clock, which teaches them the concept of time. However, the episodes always turn into surrealism and horror. “Don’t Hug Me, I’m Afraid” has rightfully earned a cult following for its excellent puppet work, memorable, albeit disturbing, musical numbers and disturbing tone.

“Don’t Hug Me, I’m Afraid” proved so popular that it even had a crossover (of sorts) with “The Amazing World of Gambol” during the season 5 episode “Puppets”. The last issue of DHMIS was released in 2016, but when will the series, which has long been rumored, finally be released? Here is all that is known about the upcoming series “Don’t hug me, I’m scared.”

Release date of the series “Don’t hug me, I’m afraid”

Recently, a teaser of the TV show “Don’t Hug me, I’m scared” appeared on the Internet, which can be viewed on YouTube, and, finally, the preliminary release date of the adaptation of the web series was dropped. The premiere of the TV show “Don’t hug me, I’m scared” will take place on Channel 4 in September 2022. Although no air date has been set, the release is fast approaching and people can expect the show to be released sometime this month. At the moment, it is unknown whether the DHMIS series will get into streaming services or whether it will be available for viewing in countries outside the UK. the success of the web series is a plausible assumption.

The pilot series “Don’t Hug Me, I’m afraid” was created in 2018

About two years after the release of the sixth episode “Don’t Hug Me, I’m Scared”, a trailer titled “Wakey Wakey” appeared, teasing a potential TV show “Don’t Hug Me, I’m Scared”. It was later confirmed that Sloan and Pelling created a 20-minute pilot project for transmission on the network, and in 2019 its world premiere took place at the Sundance Film Festival. A synopsis from the Sundance website read: “In the small town of Clayhill, roommates Red Guy, Yellow Guy and Duck live a simple life without incident—until Mayor Pigface disappears.”

Given that the content of the long-awaited DHMIS TV show was kept pretty close to the chest, with the exception of this small fragment, it is unclear whether the description outlines the plot of the first episode or the entire premise of the first season. It is not yet clear whether the series will work with individual episodes, like most of the children’s shows it parodies, or whether there will be a comprehensive narrative in the season. Nevertheless, the series “Don’t hug me, I’m scared” in each part will undoubtedly turn into the brutal surrealism characteristic of it.

The Channel 4 TV show “Don’t Hug Me, I’m Afraid” was confirmed in 2020

Fans of “Don’t Hug me, I’m scared” had to wait four years after the announcement of the pilot version, and its creators from time to time published information on social networks confirming that the work was still ongoing, for example, a Christmas message 2019 from Becky Sloan’s Instagram. In July 2020, it was finally confirmed that the TV show “Don’t Hug Me, I’m Scared” would be hosted on Channel 4, so a puppet show inspired by David Lynch was officially launched.