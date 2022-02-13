Don’t Get Bored While Waiting for GTA 6: 13 Most Enjoyable Activities You Can Do When You’re Bored in GTA 5

Hopes rose with the announcement of GTA 6, made after a 10-year wait. However, there was no official statement about when the new ring of the Grand Theft Auto series will debut. We will continue to play various roles on GTA 5 RP servers or participate in car races in GTA Online for a long time to come.

Here are 13 fun activities you can do when you get bored in GTA 5…

1. Obtain the weapon featured in Red Dead Redemption 2.

In order to obtain these revolvers called Double-Action Revolver, you have to go on a treasure hunt for a long time in GTA 5. It’s worth getting this iconic pistol.

2. Do scuba diving.

Go scuba diving to find treasures and bags of money under the sea. If you have the necessary equipment, you can spend longer time under the water.

3. Play in FPS mode for a while.

Try to embark on various adventures in Los Santos in FPS mode. Playing the game through the eyes of the character may bring the new breath you are looking for.

4. Complete the Strangers and Freaks questline.

San Andreas is full of interesting characters and names that have reached a new level of craziness. GTA 5, on the other hand, offers you the opportunity to take part in the story of these characters with the Freaks and Strangers quest series.

5. Try jet theft, which is almost a GTA 5 tradition.

Not without trying the GTA 5 sport called jet stealing from a military base. Try stealing the fighter jet by venturing into a top military base filled with dozens of soldiers. We are sure it will keep you busy in the game for a long time.

6. Interact with NPCs.

Go and interact with the residents of Los Santos. Seeing the reactions of the characters in the game and making them angry most of the time is among the best aspects of GTA 5.

7. Throw a party.

If you’re playing with your friends, throw a party on your property. You can throw a party in the places where you earn money with the sweat of your brow and buy it. Penthouse-owning players can change their characters’ hairstyles here, invite their friends and even organize a hot tub party.

8. Go to the amusement park.

Spend an enjoyable day like other residents of Los Santos at the West Coaster-inspired Pleasure Pier. If you’re tired of robbing all the time, this $10 roller coaster will give you a good break.

9. Robbery in all shops on the map.

If you think roller coaster is not for me, start an action-packed routine. Visit all the shops on your map with bad intentions. After completing the robbery operation, escape without harming any cops:

10. Transform into an animal by acquiring peyote grass.

You can turn into an animal by consuming this grass, which is located in various regions on the map of the game. Tour the streets of Los Santos on all fours thanks to Peyote grass, one of the most interesting aspects of GTA 5.

11. Drive an airship.

It is possible to use the zeppelin you see from time to time in the game. Although it is pleasant to use, it is worth noting that you cannot go very fast.

12. Complete the Diamond Casino heist.

13. Download dozens of new mods.

Some mods flood Los Santos with a tsunami, while others allow you to be the Hulk in the game. Mods that double the gameplay time promised by any game will also come to your aid in GTA 5.