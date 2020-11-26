Don’t Download These Among Us Apps!

Cyber ​​security firms determined that they wanted to capture the information of players with Among Us applications. You should never download these apps.

Among Us, the latest game of InterSloth, which dethroned the Fall Guys, who had been at the top for a long time, became a video game adopted by computer and mobile players in a short time. This popularity must have attracted some malicious hackers, as there has been a significant increase in the number of malware targeting people who play the popular video game. If you are also playing this game, you should definitely not download the Among Us applications.

Great Danger Among Us Applications!

Among Us, which was adopted by computer and mobile gamers in a short time, became one of the favorite games of gamers and managed to attract the attention of cybercriminals. Cybercriminals are now developing a fake version of the popular video game to capture players’ information.

A new study by cybersecurity firm Promon and its partner Wultra has discovered that there are nearly 60+ apps made up of fake versions of the popular multiplayer video game that are downloaded every day.

Among Us is not a very high-level video game in terms of graphics quality, so it can be played on many platforms, including mobile. The game can be accessed from both the Google Play Store and the App Store. The mobile version of the game can be obtained completely free of charge, except for in-app purchases.

Promon and Wultra learned that more than 60 counterfeit apps from at least nine different developers were sold in third-party app stores. More than 75 percent of them consist of applications that contain malware. Since the goal of the developers is to turn the game into adware, the main goal of the developers is to make money from the people who download the app. Even if the game opens normally, players encounter various advertisements because of malware in it.

Most of these fraudulent Among Us apps detected are apps released by cybercriminals to install types of malware that can have critical consequences on a player’s device. These malware can steal a lot of personal data, especially users’ login information.

How to Download Among Us for Free?

To briefly mention the purpose of the game for those who are not familiar with the game, you take on the role of a crew with players who need to complete missions in different parts of the ship. Some of these players are secretly killing other officers on the ship. Players who kill officers are randomly selected, so this person can be you or someone else.



