Don’t bite into the fake Xbox Series X Facebook giveaway

In the world of online cybercrime, an unwritten rule is to take advantage of the trendings that appear every day and week on the Internet and on social networks. Today November 10 is the premiere in Spain and other countries of Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, the new Microsoft consoles to start the 9th Generation of desktop systems. And as the trending topic of the week will be, nothing better than setting up a scam at your expense.

The Xbox Series X Facebook Giveaway Scam

As we read in Europa Press, the cybersecurity company Avast has discovered a scam campaign on Facebook that uses a fake raffle of units of the Xbox Series X console. The objective? Trick users into answering a five-question video game-related survey and sharing their data and that of their contacts, in the hope that they will get one of the 5,000 units raffled off the console.

After completing the short questionnaire, a congratulatory message is displayed because you have magically won one of the 5,000 X series in the contest. The fun thing is, that message appears to everyone who completes the survey, regardless of the responses they selected.

Then, in order for them to send you your prize, the cybercriminals ask you to share the promotion with 5 WhatsApp contacts. Then, and only then, can you select your prize, which will also be delivered to you within 24 hours no less.

It will also happen with PlayStation 5

Seeking to take advantage of the current situation with the worsening of the Covid-19 situation in several countries in Europe, the scam is identified with the ‘hashtag’ # QUÉDATEENCASA above it. And the funny thing is that it is easy to see that it is a scam from the same message. Why? Because the contest talks about a Series X, but in the photo what you see is an Xbox One X console of the last Gen.

Avast has recommended keeping an eye out for signs of scam and not relying on promotions that seem too good to be true. In fact, he has warned that the same scammers are already preparing for their next scam, since the launch of PlayStation 5 will take place next week, on November 19, and we will surely see other fraudulent campaigns launched to take advantage of the hashtags and most popular SEO searches those days.

Always remember that “no one gives hard for pesetas”, or transferring it to the current time, cents in exchange for euros.



