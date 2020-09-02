Donny Van de Beek signs with Man Utd for five years

Donny van de Beek definitely exchanges Ajax for Manchester United. He has signed for five seasons. Ajax receives 39 million for the 23-year-old midfielder and that amount can amount to 44 million euros.

Van de Beek never played for a club other than Ajax, where he went through the youth academy. It had been clear for some time that the international, who was already missing from an Orange training session this week to work on his transfer, would continue his career in Manchester.

“This club has some of the best midfielders in the world and I know I can learn from them and do my part too. After my conversation with the trainer about his vision and the club’s plans, I can’t wait to be a part of that ”, said Van de Beek on the website of his new club.

Van de Beek made his debut in the first team of Ajax in 2015, where he grew into a fixed value and crowd favorite. “This is a great transfer for Donny, which he also deserves. And it is a compliment for Ajax’s youth academy, where he has played since he was eleven”, said director of football affairs Marc Overmars.

Fortunately, we were able to keep him for Ajax for another year

“There was a lot to do for him last summer, but luckily we were able to keep him for Ajax for another year. In the following months, he was very valuable to us in both national and European competitions. He has been in the A selection for almost five years now. He is ready for this step and we will miss him. ”

Trainer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer applauds the arrival of Van de Beek. “His ability to see space, time his runs and read a game will really complement the qualities we already have in midfield,” said Solskjaer. has been excellent for years and we all look forward to working with him. ”

Van de Beek, who became national champion with Ajax in 2019, was still under contract with the club until mid-2022. With Manchester United, which finished third last season, he will play in the Champions League next year.



