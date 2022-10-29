Donny van de Beek: Manchester United midfielder may move to Valencia

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek is reportedly in the sights of Valencia.

According to todofichajes, the La Liga club is eyeing a January move for the 25-year-old.

Most likely a loan deal, and the only stumbling block is his weekly salary of 100,000 pounds.

Valencia wants United to cover most of the amount.

Other clubs such as Milan, Leicester City and Ajax are also showing interest.

United will need to make a decision regarding a loan deal or a sale.

Van de Beek has struggled for minutes this season.

Being sidelined due to a muscle injury, he missed most of the games.

United fans were happy to see him back in the game against Sheriff Tiraspol.

The Dutchman looked calm and collected with the ball and occupied several dangerous positions.

After a few minutes, he showed his technical qualities and what he can bring to this United team.

At his press conference, Ten Hag spoke about his confidence that the Dutchman will get a chance to impress.

“Yes, he was away for a long time, so I was glad to give him a few minutes, because he needs to get in the right shape. But he will have to work on himself.”

“If you analyze the season so far, then if he was available, then he should get his chance. Because we need goals and I know Donny is really good at scoring goals.”