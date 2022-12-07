Donnie Wahlberg of Blue Bloods Can Double Dip Into Crime Shows on CBS

More than ten years have passed, and CBS’s “Blue Bloods” is still strong! Police procedures have gained a very strong audience over the years, and this is partly thanks to the efforts of lead actor Donnie Wahlberg. The long-running series has occupied a significant part of his professional life since his debut in 2010, but at the moment he seems content. However, stars like to add new things to their plates at one time or another, and that seems to be the case with Wahlberg. Because if everything works out, he will double dip into the net when it comes to crime shows.

CBS Studios is in the process of developing two crime dramas in which the “Blue Bloods” star will serve as an executive producer as part of his contract with the company. The projects are called Harbour Blue and Samaritan, and both shows also feature another staunch supporter of CBS in the person of Chad Gomez Creasy. Creasy, who has EP duties at NCIS and held that post in its recently concluded New Orleans spin-off, will be a writer and producer on both shows according to Deadline. At the moment, it is unclear when the premiere of these productions will actually take place.

This is a great opportunity for Donnie Wahlberg, as it allows him to expand his creative presence in the Eye Network. Given his working relationship with the company, it is quite logical that he will get such an opportunity. Wahlberg also has previous experience as a producer, as he received the EP title on Wahlburgers (his family’s reality show), Boston’s Finest, Very Scary People and others. So in general, Wahlberg has to move forward more, and the media corporation for which he works makes sure that one of her greatest talents remains in the thick of things. I would call it a win-win situation.

Deadline also shared details about the two shows he is now connected to. The centerpiece of Chad Gomez Creasy’s novel Blue Harbor is about a group of thrill seekers who assemble a port unit for the NYPD. At the same time, the group will have to ensure justice both on land and on water. Samaritan, which Creasy developed with Stephen Kane from Halo, sounds even more intriguing. In the drama, an experienced detective teams up with a fraudster after the latter discovers a bug in his application, which is designed to track any emergencies.

As these new projects develop, “Blue Bloods” is approaching its 13th season. The show impressively managed to maintain a sense of freshness without relying on cliffhangers or other traditional aspects of the genre. He will also be releasing his 300th episode before we know it, and Donnie Wahlberg will undoubtedly continue to be involved in this journey. It is worth noting that he will not be the first star to do double work under the auspices of Paramount Global. Most recently, Max Thiriot from SEAL Team began playing the main role in the CBS series “Land of Fire”, although the actor officially left the previous program when his character was killed.

But the Blockhead Family members don’t have to worry when it comes to Donnie Wahlberg. Given that he is only the producer of these other two projects, the chances of him leaving his current show are very small. I expect to still see Wahlberg during those famous family dinner scenes as he expands his professional portfolio.

“Blue Bloods” airs Fridays at 22:00. ET on CBS as part of the TV program for 2022. You can also stream past episodes using a Paramount+ subscription.