Donkey Kong: Nintendo May Develop New Game And Animation

Donkey Kong: Nintendo may be interested in reviving the Donkey Kong franchise through a new game and animation. According to rumors from the leaker Zippo and the Nintendo Life blog, Big N’s proposal would be to highlight the property in cross-platform in celebration of its 40th anniversary, but the news has not yet been confirmed by the company.

Based on the information disclosed, the game would be in development for over 3 years, by those responsible for Super Mario Odyssey. The sources have not revealed what the format for the possible new game is, but it is believed to be a hybrid of 2D and 3D to tell an original story around the monkey gang, not a sequel to previous releases.

Regarding the screen adaptation project, it is not known whether the animation would be a series or a movie. The rumor also did not deal with dates and the possible platform on which the attraction would debut.

In addition, the franchise can gain new products around its characters and a themed expansion in official Nintendo parks, such as Super Nintendo World — which opened earlier this year in Japan.

Donkey Kong emerged as an arcade in 1981, with hitherto unusual jungle setting, and has since won a number of successful games on multiple consoles. However, his last solo title was in 2014 with Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. On TV, he won a drawing shown between 1997 and 2000.