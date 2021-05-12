Donkey Kong Can Be Made By Mario Odyssey’s Team

Donkey Kong: It’s been a while since we heard about a new game starring Donkey Kong, but if a rumor that emerged on the network ends up being confirmed at some point, we can receive a new gorilla title made by the team that worked on Super Mario Odyssey.

A youtuber known as LonelyGoomba used his Twitter profile to mention that the team in question is going to develop a new 3D Donkey Kong title. In addition to it, the team at the Nintendo Life website also mentioned having heard the same thing coming directly from what they consider to be “a reliable source”, but in fact that title would be in 2D.

I heard an unlikely rumour that the Mario Odyssey team are working on a 3D Donkey Kong game. I think I would actually prefer that to another 3D Mario. — LonelyGoomba (@LonelyGoomba) May 12, 2021

Another person who also mentioned the project was the leaker known as Zippo, who had previously made other leaks. In this case, it was mentioned that the next title would be a celebration of the character’s 40th birthday, but that this new game would not have the same footprint seen in the Donkey Kong Country series, but would bring back characters like Diddy, Cranky and the Kremlings. Interestingly, the revelation would be scheduled for this year’s E3, in which Nintendo has already confirmed that it will participate.

