Done deal! TIM, Vivo and Claro buy Oi for R $ 16.5 billion

On Monday afternoon (14), the sale of Oi’s mobile phone business to the consortium formed by rivals Vivo, TIM and Claro was made official. The trio’s R $ 16.5 billion offer was the largest received by the company. Oi has also already sold its towers and data-center business and should disappear completely from the mobile phone market.

Oi was the last major Brazilian operator to have a significant participation in the national mobile telephony market. Its customer base will be shared among rivals, but TIM will be by far the biggest beneficiary of the business.

Sliced

The Italian operator, which today has 23% of active customers in national mobile telephony, will jump to 32% with the incorporation of Oi’s base. Mexican Claro, which now has 26%, will have 29%. The Spanish company Vivo remains the leader even with the incorporation of Oi, going from 33% to 37% of the market.

To reduce the chances of having the business hindered by CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), the consortium of operators decided to split from Oi’s base respecting the criterion of regional dominance. This means that the operator with the lowest participation in a certain area of ​​DDD must absorb the entire Oi customer base in that region.

Northeast Factor

TIM should benefit from this system because the company was already strong in the regions in which Oi had low participation, such as the South and Southeast. The Italian’s participation, however, is currently low in the Northeast, but Oi leads in most of the states in that region. Thus, TIM should go from being the “least preferred” of the Northeastern to the market leader in several DDDs unless there is a movement of mass portability requests.

As Oi has already sold its towers to another company at a different auction for R $ 1.4 billion, it is possible that rivals will end up absorbing the Brazilian company’s customers in its existing infrastructure or even contract the services of the heiress of Oi’s towers to deliver your signal.



