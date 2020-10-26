Donation To A Crypto Investor Who Lost All Their Savings

On Reddit, a user shared a story about a Quant investor losing all his money by investing in crypto money, then receiving a donation of $ 15,000. The story shared by Robis87 has attracted the attention of many people.

Quant investor, who raised $ 15,000 in donations, found himself trying to buy more QNT while doing research on Quant Network and crypto money. Having accumulated 1266 tokens in total, the user deposited all his money in QNT. In other words, neither 1 kurus was left in the bank account nor was it accumulated on the sidelines.

What happened on October 22

Quant investor was trying to transfer 200 QNT tokens to their OG wallet via IDEX on October 22. Due to the update to IDEX, he had to transfer his tokens to the IDEX 1.0 wallet first. Meanwhile, there was a problem with the security key and could not transfer his tokens. Researching many sources, the user learned that he needed to update the ledger version in a Medium article.

The user who downloaded the “Ledger Live” application completed the whole procedure and managed to get into his wallet at IDEX. But after two days everything changed.

All his savings is lost

The investor, who checked his wallet on October 25, saw that all his assets, 1266 QNT, disappeared. Understanding his mistake after the great shock he experienced, the user shared his research about the fake ledger application with other users. After the incident, another person who wanted to help found out that some money had been transferred to Bittrex and contacted Quant investor Bittrex.

For the user who frequently wrote to the community on the topic, people in the community started collecting donations by creating a new wallet. The investor, who had collected 100 QNT in a matter of minutes, was stunned to see the incoming help. The biggest shock was after a user who sent 1000 QNT. Small, small accumulated donations totaled $ 15,000.

The investor also stated that if he can get his money back from Bittrex, he will return the donations to the senders. He said that a review has also been initiated for the article on Medium.



