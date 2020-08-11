Donald Trump’s ” World War II ” blunder

US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the Spanish Flu, which emerged in 1917 and killed 50 million people, ended World War II went viral on social media.

When President Trump confused World War I with the Second World War, which ended after the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945 and the USA dropped an atomic bomb on Japan, he fell into the language of social media.

MIXED DATES, FALLED IN THE LANGUAGE OF SOCIAL MEDIA

While social media users use the expressions “Remember the date, don’t spoil the history”, the “World War” tag has taken the first place on Twitter. The Spanish Flu, which killed 50 million people and appeared in 1917, lasted until 1920. The epidemic is considered to be one of the biggest factors in the end of the First World War in 1918.



