Donald Trump’s Twitter Hacked; showing the password

Hacker Victor Gevers claimed he had access to President Donald Trump’s Twitter account and revealed his password.

Donald Trump’s Twitter account was hacked last week after a Dutch investigator correctly guessed the president’s password: “maga2020!”, Dutch media reported.

Victor Gevers, a security expert, had access to Trump’s direct messages, could post tweets on his behalf and change his profile, De Volkskrant newspaper reported.

Gevers, who previously managed to log into Trump’s account in 2016, gained access by guessing President Donald Trump’s password. Tried “maga2020!” on his fifth try and it worked. Maga is synonymous with Trump’s frequently used campaign slogan, Make America Great Again.

“I expected to be blocked after four failed attempts. Or at least you will be asked to provide additional information, ”Gevers told De Volkskrant.

Twitter denied hacking Donald Trump

Twitter, however, denied the report. “We have not seen evidence to corroborate this claim, not even from the article published today in the Netherlands. We proactively implement security measures for a designated group of high-profile election-related Twitter accounts in the United States, including branches of the federal government, ”a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

However, Gevers told De Volkskrant that the ease with which he accessed Trump’s account suggested that the president was not using basic security measures such as two-step verification.

Gaining access to Trump’s Twitter meant that Gevers was suddenly able to connect with 87 million users, the number of Trump followers, and according to De Volkskrant’s story, he got a little panicky.

“Then try to warn others. Trump’s campaign team, his family. He sends messages via Twitter asking if anyone will bring Trump’s attention to the fact that his Twitter account is not secure. Tag the CIA, the White House, the FBI, Twitter themselves. There was no response, ”the newspaper reported.

A day after gaining access, Gevers noticed that two-step verification had been activated on Trump’s account. Two days later, the Secret Service got in touch. According to De Volkskrant, they thanked him for informing them about the security issue.

Surprisingly, it was not the first time that Gevers gained access to President Donald Trump’s Twitter account. In 2016, he and two others guessed Trump’s password and logged into his account. At that time, Trump’s password was “yourefired”, according to La Verdad Noticias.



