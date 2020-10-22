In the past months, Twitter accounts of many celebrities have been hacked and the emphasis on Bitcoin has been made. Today, a Netherlands-based website shared an interview with people who allegedly hacked Donald Trump’s Twitter account. According to some security analysts, the claim that Donald Trump’s Twitter account was hacked is not true.

The allegation that Donald Trump’s Twitter account was hacked

Four years ago, the Dutch hacker group hacked Donald Trump’s Twitter account before the election. In an interview, a security researcher named Victor Gevers explained that he had access to Trump’s account again and gave details of the incident to his website, Vrij Nederland.

Having proven himself in the international hacker community, Gevers works on behalf of the Dutch government. In his spare time, he said, they study vulnerabilities, weak passwords and data breaches with a team of 38 volunteers.

Gevers, one of the hackers involved in the previous attack, stated that on October 16, 2020, Trump decided to check the account security and always made random checks. Explaining that Biden, Pence and Harris also control their accounts, Gevers said, “Anyone who gets media attention is a potential target and must be protected regardless of who they are. “He used expressions.

Stating that he tried the password they hacked 4 years ago, Gevers underlined that he discovered that two-step verification was disabled. Gevers, IWillAmericaGreatAgain !, MakeAmericaGreatAgain, MakeAmericaGreatAgain !, Maga2020, Maga2020! and maga2020! tried out options and maga2020! He said he logged into the account thanks to

Claiming that Trump has access to all Twitter messages and data history, Gevers said he tried to reach Trump to report the situation by logging out of the account without any action. Explaining that he received a thank-you message from the security team on October 20, Gevers invited everyone to use two-step verification.

Many data leaks in the past have revealed that two-step verification systems do not really protect users. Although it increases the level of security, using two-step verification does not make any account completely secure. The statements made by Gevers were found to be contradictory by some security researchers and were said to be untrue.

