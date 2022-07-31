Donald Trump’s reaction to the news about the Britney Griner exchange

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The United States government is trying to make a deal to bring Britney Griner home.

According to the government, Griner and another imprisoned US citizen can be exchanged for a Russian in US custody.

Former US President Donald Trump reacted to the possible exchange.

“She knew you wouldn’t go there with drugs, and she admitted it,” Trump said on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton show. “I guess she admitted it without much pressure because that’s what it is and it definitely doesn’t seem like a very good deal, does it? He is absolutely one of the worst in the world, and he will be given freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes to Russia loaded with drugs.”

Trump continued.

“She went there loaded with drugs, into hostile territory, where drugs are treated very vigilantly,” Trump added. “They don’t like drugs. And she was caught. And now we have to get her out — and she, you know, makes a lot of money, I think. a murderer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed a lot of Americans. Killed a lot of people.”

The US is trying to exchange Viktor Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death”, for Griner.