Donald Trump’s Campaign in Demand

The 2020 United States Elections were held in a controversial setting due to the statements of Donald Trump.

Donald Trump’s campaign has repeatedly attempted to use the court system to overturn the president’s defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, filing more than two dozen failed lawsuits since Election Day.

But the president’s campaign is now on the other side of a legal case in a recently filed federal lawsuit alleging that it violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when it tried to “disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters.” particularly African Americans in metropolitan areas of Michigan.

“It’s not even about the success of President Trump and the Trump campaign’s attempts to roll back the election,” said the deputy legal counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, which filed the lawsuit.

“The very attempt to reverse it by disenfranchising and delegitimizing African American voters is what we believe to be illegal, and it is also dangerous and corrosive to our democracy.”

Lawsuit against Donald Trump campaign

The lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court in Washington, DC, was filed on behalf of the Michigan Welfare Rights Organization and three Detroit residents over Trump’s apparent efforts to convince local officials in Wayne County , Michigan, and state legislators to stop. certify votes or interfere in the electoral process.

President Trump met with Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey at the White House on Friday in what was seen as an attempt by Trump to convince Republican lawmakers to cooperate with a plan to override the will of the voters in Michigan.

Lawmakers said after the meeting that they intend to “follow the law” regarding the selection of Michigan voters.

Shirkey told the Associated Press that Trump spoke to them about the Michigan election results, but added that the meeting was harmless, the AP reported Tuesday.

In Wayne County, Trump reportedly tried to pressure the two Republican members, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, of the four-person County Board of Electors not to certify the election results there.

Palmer and Hartmann initially voted against the certification, sparking outrage on social media, then backtracked and voted to certify the results.

La Verdad Noticias reported that the president personally called the two officials, after which they submitted affidavits to rescind their certification, which cannot be done, court records show.

“During the meeting, one of the Republican pollsters said that he would be willing to certify the rest of Wayne County (which is predominantly white) but not Detroit (which is predominantly black),” the complaint says.

The lawsuit also cites a press conference last Thursday in Washington, during which Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump’s attorneys, claimed without evidence that the campaign had identified 300,000 illegitimate ballots.

“All of these ballots were cast in Detroit,” Giuliani said, according to the complaint. “Change the outcome of the elections in Michigan, if you eliminate Wayne County.”

The case points to several tweets from Trump alleging fraud in Detroit. “Election fraud in Detroit is rampant, and has been for many years,” Trump tweeted on November 19.

In other words, any sanction against the Trump campaign in court would likely come from a judge in one of the campaign’s election cases. Generally, sanctions are pursued by one of the parties, who files a motion detailing both and a judge finally decides whether to grant.

Penalties may include requiring the plaintiff to pay the defendant’s legal fees.

Last week, Detroit city attorneys sought sanctions against Donald Trump’s campaign attorney in federal court in the form of removing from the record the two affidavits filed by Hartmann and Palmer in Wayne County in a federal lawsuit. and a voluntary motion to dismiss the campaign that falsely said the county refused to certify the election results, court records show.

“The affidavits and text of the notice were submitted for an improper purpose: to make a free public statement about the alleged reason for his voluntary dismissal, before the court could reject his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud,” the legal document of the November 19th. said.

Clarke said that in one of the now-dismissed cases involving Maricopa County, Arizona, the judge essentially invited the county to seek to recover legal fees from the campaign.

An example, he said, of a court that found the campaign’s conduct to be “irresponsible and inappropriate.”

“Some [courts] have made it quite clear that they consider the claims to be without merit, and if the meritless litigation continues, defendants can seek sanctions in the cases in which they are sued,” Levitt said.

Election and legal experts have stressed for weeks that baseless allegations of fraud and wrongdoing by Trump’s voters will only serve to undermine voters’ confidence in the electoral process.

“They are frivolous in the sense that the legal claims are unfounded,” Clarke said.

“They are not frivolous to the extent that we have a sitting president who has put a target on the backs of black voters. It’s hard to ignore the stark racial reality that drives this effort. “



