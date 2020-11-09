Donald Trump will lose his Twitter privileges

US President Donald Trump is a strict Twitter user. Trump did not hesitate to make his statements via Twitter, even during the election process last week. However, the privileged days of the US President, who lost the election, in the micro blog service will soon end.

Twitter has stated that it will not suspend the US President’s account due to his public office, despite false information in Trump’s posts and actions against service policies. However, Trump will lose his privileges by January 20, 2021, when he will hand over office to elected president Joe Biden. Twitter announced this with the statements it sent to Engadget and The Verge sites.

Management of the government-controlled @POTUS, @FLOTUS and @WhiteHouse Twitter accounts in the US will also be transferred to Joe Biden’s team after the transfer of duty.

Although Donald Trump is a strict Twitter user, it is known that the relationship between the two is not very good. With the US entering the election process, Twitter started to “hide” Trump’s misinformation. Shares hidden by the micro blog service cannot be viewed without any extra action. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Trump’s account suspended after January.



