Donald Trump tweeted FAKE news from a website

Donald Trump shared a fake news on his twitter and although he discovered that it was not real, he defended his position.

US President Donald Trump retweeted a fake news story posted by Babylon Bee, a satirical website targeting conservative Christians, mocking Twitter for preventing users from sharing an unconfirmed report about Joe Biden’s son.

The president apparently did not realize that the story he was sharing was a joke, and after learning it he cared little.

Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News https://t.co/JPmjOrKPcr via @TheBabylonBee Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2020

The social media platform blocked users from sharing a New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine, based on questions about his veracity. And the Twitter service was down for a time Thursday afternoon, October 15, as a result of an unrelated technical glitch.

Unsurprisingly, the Babylon Bee website wasted no time celebrating its most famous reader.

President Trump Declares The Babylon Bee His Most-Trusted News Source https://t.co/oObdxaH3w6 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 16, 2020

Donald Trump also lashed out at Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, for what he described as a “nasty rumor” about her wavering support for Amy Coney Barrett, her latest nominee for the Supreme Court.

“There is a nasty rumor that @SenatorCollins of Maine will not support our great candidate for the US Supreme Court,” the president tweeted. “Well, she didn’t support Healthcare or my opening of 5000 square miles from Ocean to Maine, so why should it be any different? It’s not worth the work!”

Collins, who is in a tough fight for reelection for his Senate seat, says he does not support confirming a nominee so close to the election due to the precedent set four years ago when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, blocked Merrick Garland. President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court Nominee, Consideration.

Donald Trump defended his tweet

But truth be told, Donald Trump is prone to spreading rumors and conspiracy theories to his 87 million Twitter followers.

While at NBC City Hall in Miami Thursday night, the US president defended his recent retweet from an absurd conspiracy theory about the death of Osama bin Laden.

“That was someone’s opinion, and that was a retweet,” Trump explained. “I’ll put it there. People can decide for themselves.”

“I don’t understand that. You are the president,” replied Savannah Guthrie, the moderator. “You’re not like someone’s crazy uncle who can just retweet anything.”



