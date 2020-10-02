Donald Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19

US President Donal Trump has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. This is all that is known and what is not known until now.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has announced through his Twitter account -about one in the morning of this Friday (New York time) – that both he and the first lady have tested positive for COVID coronavirus -19 and proceed to quarantine.

“We will get out of this TOGETHER,” the president wrote. The news of the illness of the president of the United States is the penultimate can of gasoline in an electoral campaign loaded with dynamite just 33 days before the elections that will decide who will occupy the White House. This is all the information so far.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

What is known about the Donald Trump contagion

Donald Trump and Melanie Trump have tested positive for coronavirus. The news came after one of the president’s top aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive Thursday. Trump broke the news on Twitter.

Hicks had flown with the president on Air Force One early Wednesday and accompanied him to the first presidential debate against Democratic candidate Joe Biden Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio.

Trump confirmed on Fox News late Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump were awaiting coronavirus test results following Hicks’ positive test.

Trump’s doctor confirmed that the president and the first lady “would remain at home inside the White House during their convalescence.” The duration of this convalescence will depend on the illness of the couple.

Even if Trump tests negative in the next 14 days, he will almost certainly not be able to attend rallies in three key states, Wisconsin, Florida and Arizona, or the next presidential debate, which is scheduled for October 15.

If Trump gets too sick to lead the country, Vice President Mike Pence will be in charge. If Pence is also disabled, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be the person most likely to take office.

Pence attended a White House coronavirus task force briefing with Trump on Monday. Pence did not attend the presidential debate.

Hicks is not the only White House staff member to have contracted the virus. Katie Miller, the vice president’s press secretary, who is married to Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller, has recovered from COVID-19.

What is not known about the Donald Trump contagion

If Pence is infected: CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be isolated because it is possible that both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will become ill, in in which case it is likely that she should intervene.

It’s unclear what the rules would be in this case: In May, the Washington Post asked the question and found that, under the rules of a 1947 law, “the Speaker of the House and the Speaker Pro Tempore of the Senate would be next in the line of succession, followed by the members of the cabinet. ”

It is not known for how long Trump, Melania and Hicks have had the virus and exactly which White House personnel they have had close contact with.

According to the World Health Organization, on average, it takes five or six days from when someone is infected until symptoms appear, but it can take 14 days. It appears that Hicks began to feel ill on Wednesday.



