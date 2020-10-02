Donald Trump taken to military hospital

US President Trump announced that after his advisor caught Covid-19, he would start the quarantine process while waiting for the test result. It was decided that Trump would continue his treatment at the military hospital.

The White House reported that US President Donald Trump, who has caught Covid-19, will be taken to the hospital for precautionary purposes and will stay here for a few days.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

THE DOCTOR HAS ANNOUNCED THAT HE RECEIVED “ANTIBODY COCKTAIL”

The news of US President Donald Trump’s coronavirus has been on the agenda of the US media. Dr. Sean P. Conley gave information about the drugs Trump was taking. White House Press Spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany shared Conley’s written statement. In the statement, it was stated that Trump took an 8-gram ‘antibody cocktail’ as a precaution.

“TIRED BUT MORALI IN PLACE” Conley said in a written statement, “The president’s fatigue continues, but his morale is good. It is evaluated by a team of experts. We will advise the President and his wife on the next steps ”.



