Donald Trump says he will ban TikTok in the United States

The President of the United States seems to be very obsessed with companies in China conducting operations on American soil: after banning ZTE and Huawei from the country claiming that companies were acquiring user information, now the new target is the social network TikTok, a global fever.

Trump told reporters on a flight aboard the Air Force 1 presidential plane that “as far as TikTok is concerned, we are banning them from the United States”, stating on Friday evening that he would “sign a document tomorrow” , and indicating that the ban would have an “essentially instantaneous” effect.

Trump, Tulsa, TikTok and K-Pop

The trigger for Trump’s interest in banning TikTok appears to have been the Tulsa episode, where kpopers and tiktokers have emptied the president’s campaign rally by carrying out false submissions en masse. The president expected 100,000 people; only 6,000 attended. Days after the rally, Covid-19’s Tulsa cases skyrocketed.

Even on Friday itself, Trump would have suggested to his team that he could force Chinese company ByteDance, owner of TikTok, to get rid of the app. This would be another move for Microsoft to acquire TikTok, with President Trump minimizing such action: “It is not the agreement that we have been hearing about, that they are going to buy and sell, and this and that. And Microsoft and everyone else. We we are not an M&A company, “he said.

The aforementioned “M&A company” refers to the action of “mergers and acquisitions”, mergers and acquisitions in literal translation, where companies buy other organizations to integrate or resell them.

Although Trump criticizes TikTok for acquiring user information, the same cannot be said about Facebook, even with the recurring controversies that Mark Zuckerberg has faced in recent years, including sales of data from thousands of users to other companies, interference in last United States elections and the lack of control over publications by white racists and supremacists.



