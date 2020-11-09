Donald Trump Ranked First in Twitter Search for ‘Loser’

With the announcement of the outcome of the presidential election in the USA, Twitter came up with an interesting event again. Donald Trump was the first to search for the keyword ‘loser’ (loser) in the People tab on the platform.

Social media platforms have been on the agenda many times until today with various political events. One of the prominent names among these platforms was Twitter. Twitter recently marked almost all of Donald Trump’s Tweets as ‘misleading’, who had re-nominated for the presidential election in the USA 4 days ago and served as the President of the United States during 2016-2020.

The result of the presidential elections in the USA was announced yesterday. The winner of the elections and the new recipient of the title of US President was Joe Biden. With the appointment of the new president of the United States, Twitter came out as the host of another event. Donald Trump has come across Twitter users by searching for a bad word.

Searches for ‘winner’ and ‘loser’ on Twitter show presidential candidates:

With the announcement of the results of the elections, Twitter’s search started to show interesting results. According to Reuters, when a search was made on Twitter’s search page with the keyword ‘winner’, the accounts of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appeared. However, we could not see these results.

On the other hand, Donald Trump’s account appears when the keyword ‘loser’, which means defeated – loser, is searched on the same page. This search is now giving the same result in our country. After this interesting search for Twitter, the platform was quick to make a statement.

Twitter said in its statement that the results shown are automatically generated based on how people use terms in their Tweets. According to the description, if an account is used with certain terms, these terms and the account are associated algorithmically. This association is temporary, but it depends on how people tweet.

We can somehow compare the current results of Twitter and the working logic of the algorithm to the event that Google was and is living with Donald Trump. It was a big event that Donald Trump’s picture appeared after a search for the word ‘idiot’ on Google. Using the same keyword and images in many places, the first results of the ‘idiot’ search had completely turned into Donald Trump.



