Donald Trump Launches His Own ‘Social Network’

Donald Trump: On his return to social media on Tuesday (4), after being banned from Facebook and Twitter, former President Donald Trump did not arrive on board a large personal platform as he promised, but in a new section of his website , which is a blog, of the type hosted on WordPress.

The new “platform”, which is actually a page on the website, available at https://www.donaldjtrump.com/desk, features a small photo of Trump writing in a book on the table. It looks like an impoverished Twitter without photos, with a sidebar for likes and shares on real Twitter and also on Facebook.

Above the tweets (or are they Trumpites?), A video shows images of the ex-president’s Florida resort Mar-a-Lago, overlaid by captions with the words: “In a time of silence and lies, a beacon of freedom appears. A place to speak freely and safely. Straight from Donald J. Trump’s desk. ”

What do Twitter and Facebook say about Trump’s platform?

On sharing content from the 45th President of the United States’ new channel, a Twitter spokesman told The Verge that this “is permitted, provided the material does not contravene the Twitter Rules”. According to the microblog, Trump’s ban was permanent, after breaking the “glorification of violence” rules.

As for Facebook, the launch of the platform occurred a day before the Facebook Supervisory Board meeting, which will decide on Wednesday (5) whether Trump will be able to return to the social network (and Instagram). CEO Mark Zuckerberg told The Guardian that “the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are just too great.”

Considered by Fox News as a direct channel of communication with its supporters, the platform was built by Campaign Nucleus, by former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.