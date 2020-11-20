Donald Trump Jr. Corona test was positive

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Many people close to Trump Jr., including his father President Trump and Kimberly, Don Trump’s girlfriend, previously tested positive for the virus.

Press reports indicate that Donald Trump Jr. is in quarantine and is asymptomatic.

Don Trump is the second son of the president to test positive for the virus.

Barron Trump tested positive last month. And Trump’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, has also tested positive for the virus before. President Trump tested positive for the virus in October.

The news that another son of the president has COVID-19 comes as the country is experiencing a crisis of new cases and deaths caused by the pandemic.



