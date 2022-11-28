Donald Trump Hints at a Soured Relationship With Kanye West, Calling Him a “Seriously Troubled Person”

Are Donald Trump and Kanye West no longer friends? The latter supported the businessman during the 2016 elections, when he became the 45th president of the United States. Both are known for openly expressing their views. In 2020, both personalities participated in the presidential campaign, but Joe Biden won the election.

Now, in the 2024 election, Ye and Trump expected to support each other in the election. The duo even met for dinner at Mar-a-Lago, but in the end things did not go as expected, as the latter faced a negative reaction to a dinner with a white supremacist. The former president took to social networks to clarify the situation.

What did Donald Trump say about Kanye West?

As Trump and West prepare for the 2024 election, questions are being raised about whether the competition will turn them into rivals. But, according to the source, the 45th US president has now touched on the topic of a meeting with E. He said, “So I’m helping a seriously troubled man who turned out to be black, E (Kanye West), who was destroyed in his business and pretty much everything else.”

Donald Trump called Kanye West a “seriously troubled man”‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/sKZEkXrq02 — RapTV (@Rap) November 27, 2022

Then they went on to say that he had agreed to meet the rapper at Mar-a-Lago to give him advice. But, according to him, the Yeezy designer appeared with two people unknown to Trump. The former president even advised the artist not to run for election, otherwise he would lose. Trump counted on the support of the West in the 2024 elections, but the rapper, who is already experiencing his share of contradictions, wants to compete for the presidency himself.

The two made headlines after having dinner at Trump’s famous Mar-a-Lago restaurant. The presence of Nick Fuentes has caused a lot of criticism. Fentes was noted as a white supremacist and Holocaust denier. Now Trump has asked Ye to withdraw from the election. Let’s see if the artist agrees, or they will become political rivals.

